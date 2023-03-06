Razed to the ground, literally PHOTO
Russian military and the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs released aerial photographs of the town of Marinka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.Source: Slobodna Dalmacija
We are talking about a town that had around 10,000 inhabitants before the war, and which has now been razed to the ground, writes Slobodna Dalmacija, which states that the AP news agency published photos of Marinka taken by a drone that show similar scenes.
"Marinka has been completely evacuated, there is no one in the city except soldiers. There is no way for the civilian population to live there. Russian forces are deliberately leveling the ruins in the city to destroy all shelters, regardless of whether it is a civilian shelter or a military facility. They destroy everything because they cannot defeat our troops with their tactics. That's why they destroy everything alive," said Artem Schus, the police chief in Marinka, to AP.
Ukrainian Marinka in the Donetsk region. It used to be home for around 10,000 people. It used to be a peaceful city. It used to be… until Russia’s war criminals razed it to the ground. Zoom in to see that nothing is left untouched.— MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 5, 2023
Photo: Presidential Office of Ukraine pic.twitter.com/d7xv47jNzq
Mariinka was once a quiet bedroom community of 10,000 residents and tree-lined streets just west of Donetsk. We’ll now have to refer to it in past tense because the Russian army has wiped it off the face of the earth. These images show an apocalyptic scene incompatible with life. pic.twitter.com/BYV35IoRn8— Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) March 5, 2023