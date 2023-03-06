World Razed to the ground, literally PHOTO Russian military and the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs released aerial photographs of the town of Marinka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. Source: Slobodna Dalmacija Monday, March 6, 2023 | 11:15 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo

We are talking about a town that had around 10,000 inhabitants before the war, and which has now been razed to the ground, writes Slobodna Dalmacija, which states that the AP news agency published photos of Marinka taken by a drone that show similar scenes.



"Marinka has been completely evacuated, there is no one in the city except soldiers. There is no way for the civilian population to live there. Russian forces are deliberately leveling the ruins in the city to destroy all shelters, regardless of whether it is a civilian shelter or a military facility. They destroy everything because they cannot defeat our troops with their tactics. That's why they destroy everything alive," said Artem Schus, the police chief in Marinka, to AP.