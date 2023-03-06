World "He is mentally ill. He needs to be taken away" Former FSB agent and right-wing nationalist Igor Girkin announced on his Telegram channel that Yevgeny Prigozhin is a war criminal. Source: index.hr Monday, March 6, 2023 | 08:15 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Igor Girkin, also known by the alias Igor Strelkov ("Shooter") is one of the main pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine. He was convicted a few months ago for shooting down flight MH17 in 2014.



Now he announced on his Telegram channel that Yevgeny Prigozhin is a war criminal and called for Prigozhin to be removed from the leadership of Wagner immediately. He added that Wagner has little influence on the situation on the battlefield.



"Prigozhin's forecasts that the front will collapse without Wagner are an example of 'shameless criminal self-promotion,'" claims Strelkov and adds that he believes that the video in which he calls out Moscow for the lack of ammunition was made two weeks ago.



Strelkov goes on to state that Wagner's influence on battlefield events was actually quite insignificant.



He says that the battle they are fighting for a relatively small town in Donbass, referring to Bakhmut, is not so important militarily. Besides not being decisive for the course of the war, it "leads to huge losses of fighters", Strelkov writes. All this, Strelkov adds, gives Ukraine time. In another post, he touched on Prigozhin.



"And a little more about Wagner. In my opinion, Wagner, after the attack on Bakhmut is finished, cannot be withdrawn from the front or disbanded," he says, adding that the unit needs to be reorganized in order to be used as successfully as possible in the future.



"However, Prigozhin should be completely removed from Wagner's head," he adds.



Strelkov writes that Prigozhin's political ambitions only harmed Wagner. In addition, Strelkov pointed out that Prigozhin is a mentally unstable person and a war criminal.