Fierce riots in Athens, police reacted urgently: tear gas, stun grenades PHOTO/VIDEO

Riots have broken out in central Athens as Greeks protest again over the failings that led to a disastrous train crash earlier this week.

More than 50 people died in the accident.

Riots broke out on Syntagma Square, and the police used tear gas and stun grenades, the media reported.

Protestors carried banners that read: "The state is a murderer", "Remove Mitsotakis immediately!", "You 300, keep quiet!", which is a message addressed to the MPs.

Let us remind you that a terrible train accident happened on Monday shortly before midnight when a passenger train with more than 350 people collided with a freight train in central Greece, not far from the city of Larissa.

Greek Infrastructure and Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis has resigned, and the head of the Larissa railway station has been arrested on suspicion of being responsible for the accident, which is considered the worst railway accident in Greek history. It is suspected that he is to blame for not separating the tracks in time.

