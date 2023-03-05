World Fierce riots in Athens, police reacted urgently: tear gas, stun grenades PHOTO/VIDEO Riots have broken out in central Athens as Greeks protest again over the failings that led to a disastrous train crash earlier this week. Source: B92, Tanjug Sunday, March 5, 2023 | 15:53 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

More than 50 people died in the accident.



Riots broke out on Syntagma Square, and the police used tear gas and stun grenades, the media reported.

The train disaster in Greece provoked protests by the thousands. About 10,000 people marched in downtown Athens. The police used tear gas and stun grenades. pic.twitter.com/lrRYSgI3TN — Mikhail Kulakov (@mikkulakov) March 5, 2023

Protestors carried banners that read: "The state is a murderer", "Remove Mitsotakis immediately!", "You 300, keep quiet!", which is a message addressed to the MPs.



Let us remind you that a terrible train accident happened on Monday shortly before midnight when a passenger train with more than 350 people collided with a freight train in central Greece, not far from the city of Larissa.

A large protest took place in Athens today over the #greecetraincrash. Much of #Greece society does not consider this an accident, rather it holds the government responsible for obsolete infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/DnH8uNMEa5 — Savvas Karmaniolas (@savvaskarma) March 5, 2023

Greek Infrastructure and Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis has resigned, and the head of the Larissa railway station has been arrested on suspicion of being responsible for the accident, which is considered the worst railway accident in Greek history. It is suspected that he is to blame for not separating the tracks in time.