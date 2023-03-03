World Ukrainians preparing surrender? All routes for the supply and retreat of Ukrainian army from Bakhmut are within the range of artillery fire of the "Wagner" group, said a "Wagner" member. Source: Sputnik Friday, March 3, 2023 | 23:16 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

"We successfully occupied a hill, an elevation that was strategically important for that area. From that place, you can see the surroundings and all the access roads north of Bakhmut. We can see that those access roads can no longer be passed as the enemy would like," a member of "Wagner" group that performs a series of tasks in that direction told Sputnik.



As he added, the forces of the "Wagner" group are currently cutting off the Ukrainian army from the supply routes from the town of Chasov Yara near Artyomovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut).



"The artillery is constantly active. As soon as any movement is noticed, they immediately shoot there, I think that causes them big problems. They shoot precisely, but the opponent is not naive, either - they also make other roads, in addition to the ones on the maps", he explained he is.



As he added, the weather is also not helping the Ukrainian army.



"The weather has a negative effect, the roads are muddy, heavy equipment sinks, it gets stuck, and where it stopped, another one moves there, and that is an excellent target. In general, all the roads to Bakhmut are targeted," said the "Wagner" fighter.



Earlier, the founder of the "Wagner" group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced that the fighters of the group practically surrounded Artyomovsk.



At the same time, the correspondent of the British television "Sky News" Alex Rossi reports that the situation in Artyomovsk is becoming more and more difficult for the Ukrainian units from day to day, and that they will soon surrender the city.