World The Russians blew up the bridge; It was the last one... Russian forces blew up a key bridge connecting the besieged city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine with the nearby village of Khromove, Ukrainian police said. Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, March 3, 2023 | 10:38

As reported by CNN, the bridge was blown up in the night between Thursday and Friday.



Police in the city of Konstantinivka told CNN they hope the bridge will be repaired in the coming days, as it is a vital artery for the evacuation of civilians and the delivery of supplies such as ammunition.



The bridge is also the last main supply route from Bakhmut to the town of Chasiv Yar. The army can still access Bakhmut through the fields, police said.



Bakhmut is a traffic hub and supplies Ukrainian troops in the east of the country through it, but it is also the scene of one of the bloodiest battles fought on Ukrainian territory.



According to the latest information, as well as the news coming from that front, it is a question of the moment when the city will fall, most likely to the hands of Russian forces whose battles in and around Bakhmut are led by the group of Russian mercenaries "Wagner".



Their founder and leader Yevgeny Prigozhin released a video on Thursday, which he said was taken almost in the center of Bakhmut, and in which the group's fighters wave their flag and play guitar on the roof of a ruined building. Along with the description, he added that "guys casually make a home video". Of course, it is impossible to verify the authenticity of that recording, that is, whether it was actually created in Bakhmut.



He also spoke out today, saying that Russian forces have practically surrounded Bakhmut and that Kyiv forces have only one way out of that city in Ukraine.



That Bakhmut could really fall into the hands of the Russians was also confirmed by the adviser of the Ukrainian President who said a few days ago that they are considering the retreat of the Ukrainian army from the city that all foreign reporters say has become hell on earth.