World "Deception of Serbs, deception of Russia" MFA Minister assessed today that West's approach to the problem of Serbs in KiM is identical to how the West treated the implementation of the Minsk Agreements. Friday, March 3, 2023 | 10:30

"It's the same story: the deception of the Serbs regarding the Community of Serbian Municipalities in Kosovo, the deception of Russia regarding the Minsk Agreements on Ukraine," Lavrov said at the Raisina dialogue forum, reports RIA Novosti.



The West did not even intend to fulfill the Minsk agreements, Lavrov said, adding that they also did not intend to implement the agreement regarding the Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija.



In early December last year, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the Minsk agreements were an attempt to give Kyiv time to strengthen. Immediately after her, former French President François Hollande confirmed it. According to him, the geopolitical situation at that time was not in favor of Ukraine, and the West needed a break.



Russian President Vladimir Putin commented that Merkel's statement was surprising and disappointing for him.



Brussels Agreement, which provides for the formation of the CSM, was signed in 2013, but even to this day, not a single step has been taken in the direction of the establishment of the Community of Serbian Municipalities.