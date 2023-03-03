World 0

The Head of Wagner Group to Zelensky: "Dear Volodymyr, there's only one way out left"

The head of the Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin released a new video on Telegram in which he addresses Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Source: B92
EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Prigozhin claims that the city is practically surrounded. Prigozhin turned to Zelenskiy and asked to give the Armed Forces a chance to leave Bakhmut.

"Dear Volodymyr Aleksandrovich, the units of Wagner's PMC have practically surrounded Bakhmut, there is only one road left. The ring around you is tightening," Prigozhin said.

"If earlier the professional Ukrainian army fought with us, today we see more and more old men and children. They fight, but their life at Bakhmut is short, a day or two. Let them leave the city. The city is surrounded," said Prigozhin.

