World Moscow's message: You will become our legitimate target The delivery of NATO aircraft to Ukraine and its maintenance in Poland would mean NATO's direct involvement into the war against Russia, Dmitry Medvedev said. Source: Sputnik Friday, March 3, 2023 | 09:33

"Western analysts have reluctantly admitted that when NATO experts teach Ukrainian Nazis how to use their military equipment in combat, it can be considered a direct involvement of NATO in the military conflict on the side of the Ukrainian regime," wrote the deputy president of the Security Council of Russia on Telegram.



As he pointed out, since the 1920s, "the opinion has been established that a country can be considered a participant in combat operations if, in addition to supplying weapons, it trains soldiers to use them." Medvedev recalled the Kellogg-Briand Pact from 1928 and the Budapest Resolution from 1934.



"This is what is happening today - Canadian and German instructors on the territory of the EU are already teaching Ukrainian killers to operate Leopard tanks," he stated.



According to Medvedev, if the planes delivered by the Alliance to Ukraine in the future are maintained by NATO soldiers on the territory of, for example, Poland, "it will be a direct involvement of the Atlanticists into the war against Russia with all the consequences that arise from that."



"All persons who will make decisions on the delivery (repair) of that equipment or weapons, together with foreign mercenaries and military instructors, should be considered legitimate military targets," warned Medvedev.



In his opinion, this prevents the West from transferring aircraft and long-range weapons to Kyiv.



"Although it doesn't necessarily mean that it will be like that for a long time. They are already very tempted to crush Russia," concluded Medvedev.