World We're facing a world war? "Putin told me..." Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in an interview with the Swiss magazine "Weltwoche" that they are trying to "drag his country into war". Source: Novosti Thursday, March 2, 2023 | 17:17

He added that the Hungarian leadership is strong enough to keep the country away from conflict.



He pointed out that Hungary was severely affected by the sanctions imposed by the European Union on Russia, and that due to the sanctions there was an increase in oil and gas prices.



"We are under constant pressure. They want to drag us into war by all possible means. So far we have managed to resist... The Hungarian political leadership is strong enough to keep our homeland out of war. Decisions made in Brussels (regarding Ukraine) more often reflect American interests rather than European ones," he said.



He claims that this war "cannot be won".



"Ukraine is facing a nuclear power with a population of 140 million. Russia is facing the whole of NATO... This is a stalemate, which could easily turn into a world war," he added.



Orbán quoted the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin at their meeting two weeks before the start of the war. He claims that Putin explained to him that there is no problem with Hungary's membership in NATO, only with the membership of Ukraine and Georgia.



"Putin told me that he has a problem with the U.S. missile bases in Poland and Romania and the possible expansion of NATO in Ukraine and Georgia, in order to put arms there... The Americans have also withdrawn from important disarmament agreements. I understand what Putin said. I don't accept what he did," the Hungarian leader emphasized.



He believes that European political norms do not work in Russia and that Europe must find a way to live together with a "big, dangerous power in the neighborhood." He also referred to the potential possibility of Russia losing the war.



"Russia is a nuclear power. It would be a geopolitical shock, a global, potentially catastrophic earthquake, much worse than the collapse of the former Yugoslavia. The fact that the West takes this scenario so lightly shows the terrifying blindness to risks, so inherent in our politics," he said.