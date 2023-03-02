World Serbia sent the first contingent of humanitarian aid to Syria PHOTO/VIDEO The first contingent of humanitarian aid sent from Belgrade arrived in Damascus, the capital of Syria. Source: B92, Tanjug Thursday, March 2, 2023 | 15:44 Tweet Share AIR SRB

The Air Serbia plane in earthquake-ravaged Syria, as part of this first contingent, took about six tons of provisions and food to the most vulnerable areas of that country, the Ministry of Defense announced.



The help was welcomed by the Minister of Local Self-Government and Environment, Moutaz Douaji.

As a reminder, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Miloš Vučević pointed out that he is proud of our country and of all the citizens of Serbia who responded to the call to help those threatened by the terrible earthquake.



"Unfortunately, we have forgotten that it often happens that nature is stronger than any human power and this is a strong warning for all of us. Today we are focused on helping our brothers, friends in the Syrian Arab Republic. Respecting the directives of the president of the republic, the Government of the Republic of Serbia organized the delivery of the first contingent of food for the Syrian people, the people in this country suffered first by wars, and now by this terrible and tragic earthquake. I thank the ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic in Belgrade for his support, help and joint organization of this delivery. This is only the first contingent, a little less than six tons of food alone, and the ambassador told me that there are over 100 tons of food collected so far only for Syria, and I believe that together with Air Serbia and other carriers, we will organize the transportation of that in the coming days and weeks which is most needed by the Syrian people," Minister Vučević pointed out.



Ambassador of Syria to Serbia Basem Jaman Agha expressed his gratitude to the Republic of Serbia and its officials for the collected aid, which will help the people of Syria in these difficult times.