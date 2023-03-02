World "We will destroy them" Russian President Vladimir Putin characterized what happened in the Bryansk region of Russia as an act of terrorism. Source: B92, Tanjug Thursday, March 2, 2023 | 15:15 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Just to reiterate that Russia claims that the attack was carried out by Ukrainian saboteurs, while Ukraine denies such allegations and says that Russia is behind the attack, which they had already warned would happen.



"Today they committed another terrorist act, another crime, they entered the border area and opened fire on civilians. They saw that it was a civilian car, they saw civilians and children sitting there, they opened fire on them," Putin said in conversation with the participants of the Mentor School pilot educational program, reports TASS.



He accused neo-Nazis of wanting to destroy Russian culture and language. "Nothing will succeed, we will destroy them," said Russian President.



The Kremlin previously announced that measures were being taken to destroy "Ukrainian terrorists" who organized the cross-border attack. The Federal Security Service (FSB) announced that an operation against "armed Ukrainian nationalists who violated the state border" had begun in Bryansk.