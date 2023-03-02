World The last dialogue before the tragedy: "Green light for the death train" Dialogue between the stationmaster in Larissa and the engine driver of passenger train Intercity 62 has been released. Source: Avaz.ba Thursday, March 2, 2023 | 09:09 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/APOSTOLIS DOMALIS

An audio document has been released from the fateful dialogue between the station master and the train driver, shortly before the horrific collision of the two trains in Tempe.



At least 43 people died in the accident, and more than 80 were injured.



It is believed that the train station master, without being aware of it, gave the driver the "green light" to realign on another part of the track, on which the freight train was already running.



The drivers weren’t surprised when they saw the red light in front of them, because the traffic lights weren’t working for some time. The stationmaster allegedly didn’t realize the train had entered the opposite siding, so there wasn’t a chance to correct his mistake in the few minutes before the Tempe accident, rail sources quoted by Proto Thema said.

What was the conversation between the train driver and the station

Engine driver: Is Larissa listening?



Stationmaster: Listen. With the number 47 you go through the red exit traffic light to the entrance traffic light of Neios Poros.



Engine driver: Santa Claus, am I going?



Stationmaster: you go, you go.



Engine driver: Done, good evening



Stationmaster: Much luck.



There is also a recording of the conversation between the station master and the switchman that reveals what happened.



Switchman: Santa should I come back?



Stationmaster: No, no. Asto as it is because 1564 follows.



Switchman: Done, well, I’ll leave it slanted as it is.



This dialogue reveals that the worker asked the station master if he needed to put back the switch, so that the train would return to the first track. However, he was instructed by the boss that the local train would use the diagonal track, as it was. However, the station master forgot to order a switch, so the Intercity went in the opposite direction.



These conversations are official and the train driver had no reason to doubt the orders of the station manager, because he believed that Larissa had heard from its colleagues at the next station, in Nei Pori, and he believed that the track was free.



There are indications that there were a number of technical problems on that fateful Tuesday, causing sections of the line to be closed at times.



The Intercity departed at 22:48 with a delay of 48 minutes from the Palaiofarsalos railway station, and the commercial train arrived at the "rendezvous of death" a few minutes after 23:00, writes Protothema.



The station master, after initially claiming he had "locked" the train onto the right track "but that the system disobeyed", admitted his fatal mistake later.



The station master is expected to be charged with manslaughter through negligence under article 302 of the penal code, bodily harm through negligence (article 314 of the penal code) and dangerous interventions in means of transportation (article 291 of the penal code).