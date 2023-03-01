World Athens in flames. The Prime Minister announced: "A tragic human error occurred" VIDEO Disbelief, despair and anger reigned in Greece after dozens of people died in the worst train crash in the country's history. Source: Jutarnji list Wednesday, March 1, 2023 | 22:47 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The Greek newspaper Proto Thema published footage from security cameras showing the moment a passenger and freight train collided.



At least 38 people were killed in the accident, which occurred 534 kilometers north of Athens, when a high-speed passenger train headed for Thessaloniki collided with an oncoming freight train on the same track before derailing and bursting into flames.



Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke for the first time this evening after the catastrophic tragedy and said unequivocally that the accident was the result of "tragic human error".



"All the evidence points to the fact that, unfortunately, a tragic human error occurred. This is an unprecedented tragedy that must be thoroughly investigated," Mitsotakis said in an address on state television.



Meanwhile, riots broke out on the streets of Athens. A large number of demonstrators took to the streets, angry with the government for privatizing Hellenic train, which currently runs passenger and freight trains. The police tried to stop the protesters with tear gas.



Greek Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis announced earlier that he was resigning after last night's tragedy, state public television ERT reported. In the meantime, the message sent by the station master to the train driver was also leaked to the public.



"LAR 62, go through the red light at the exit to the entrance to Nei Pori", was the order that would later turn out to be fatal. During the day, the head of the railway station in the city of Larissa was also arrested and charged with manslaughter.



Police say the 59-year-old has also been charged with causing grievous bodily harm by negligence. The head of the station in charge of signaling denies any fault and said that a possible technical error was to blame for the accident.