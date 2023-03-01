World The black number is growing; The minister resigned PHOTO/VIDEO At least 42 people were killed and 130 injured when a passenger train collided with a freight train in Greece, near the town of Larissa. Source: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, March 1, 2023 | 15:55 Tweet Share Tanjug/George Kidonas/InTime News via AP

The new death toll was announced by the Greek fire service.



The rescue teams are still on the ground and searching the wagons, because it is feared that there are still injured and dead in the train composition.



Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis declared three days of mourning throughout the country. The investigation into the train collision is ongoing.

Drone video shows the aftermath of a train crash in northern Greece, during which a passenger train with hundreds of people onboard collided at high speed with an oncoming freight train. At least 36 people were killed and dozens more were injured. https://t.co/drKO3cRruL pic.twitter.com/x8EtdX832L — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 1, 2023

The Greek Minister of Infrastructure and Transport resigned

EPA-EFE/ACHILLEAS CHIRAS

Greek Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Kostas Karamanlis resigned today, after last night's collision between two trains north of Larisa killed at least 36 people and injured 72 people, the Greek portal Ekatimerini reported today.



Karamanlis said he takes responsibility for the "year-long failures to improve the situation on the railways" and added that resigning was his duty and "the least he could do to honor the victims".



He stated that when something so tragic happens, it is not possible to continue as if nothing happened.



"In these three and a half years, we have made every effort to improve the situation. Unfortunately, the efforts were not enough to prevent such an accident. And this is very difficult for all of us and for me personally,'' Karamanlis said.



An intercity passenger train with about 350 passengers, which left Athens for Thessaloniki, collided during the night with a freight train, which was moving in the opposite direction on the same track. The accident happened near Tempe, north of Larissa, in Thessaly.