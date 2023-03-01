World He predicted the horror. Now he warns again: The first week of March is critical Dutch seismologist Frank Hoogerbeets said the world could be hit by another major earthquake in the coming days. Source: B92, M.J. Wednesday, March 1, 2023 | 15:30 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Just to recall that Hoogerbeets gained international fame after predicting devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria last month.



The first week of March will be "extremely critical", says Frank Hoogerbeets. Hoogerbeets, who makes his forecasts based on the movements of celestial bodies, posted a video on YouTube on Monday warning that "the first week of March will be extremely critical".



"A convergence of critical planetary geometry around 2 and 5 March may result in large to very large seismic activity, possibly even a mega-thrust earthquake around 3-4 March and/or 6-7 March", it is stated in the description of the clip.



In the video itself, the seismologist claimed that the strength of the alleged upcoming earthquake "could be over 8 on the Richter scale."



The affected area could stretch for thousands of kilometers, from the Kamchatka Peninsula and the Kuril Islands in the Russian Far East, all the way to the Philippines and Indonesia, Hoogerbeets said.



"I'm not exaggerating. I'm not trying to create fear. This is a warning," insists the scientist, who works at the Geometric Survey of the Solar System (SSGEOS).



The head of the Kamchatka branch of Geophysical Research of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Danila Chebrov, questioned Hoogerbeets' predictions and described him as an "amateur".



The connection between the motion of planets in the solar system and seismic activity on Earth "is quite weak, and it is problematic to use it as a main prognostic tool," Chebrov explained.



On February 3, Hoogerbeets posted a tweet that read: "Sooner or later a magnitude 7.5 earthquake will occur in this region (South Central Turkey, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon)." Three days later, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria. The disaster caused the death of more than 50,000 people, and strong aftershocks continue in the region to this day.



Dutsch's seismologist Hoogerbeets has made predictions over the years that have not come true.



Commenting on his work earlier this month, Susan Huff of the US Geological Survey insisted that no scientist "has ever predicted a major earthquake".



Huff told NPR that the direct forecast for the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria was just a coincidence.



"It's a stopped clock that's right twice a day, basically," she said.