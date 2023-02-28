World Zelensky acknowledged everything: The situation is getting worse Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the military situation around the city of Bakhmut is becoming increasingly difficult. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, February 28, 2023 | 07:45 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

In an evening video address, Zelensky pointed out that the situation around Bakhmut is constantly worsening and that Russian forces are constantly destroying everything that can be used to strengthen and defend Ukrainian forces.



"Our soldiers defending the area around Bakhmut are real heroes," Zelensky said, Reuters reported.



Bakhmut, a city in Donbass in eastern Ukraine, has been the focus of the fight for months, and of the 70.000 inhabitants who lived in Bakhmut before the war began, only 10.000 people remained in the city, Radio Free Europe (RFE) reported earlier.