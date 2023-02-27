World Horror in Turkey: There are dead, buildings are collapsing like towers of cards VIDEO In the new earthquake near the Turkish city of Malatya, one person died, announced the director of the Agency for Disaster Management, Yunus Sezer. Source: B92 Monday, February 27, 2023 | 13:00 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

69 people were injured in the earthquake.



"Rescue operations are intensifying in five buildings. We are facing aftershocks almost every three minutes. We have advised citizens to stay away from previously damaged buildings, because they are collapsing," Sezer said, as reported by Hurriyet newspaper.

Un nouveau tremblement de terre de magnitude 5,6 en Turquie, à Malatya, selon les autorités. "nous sommes confrontés à des tremblements de terre incroyables". #Turquie #Turkey #earthquake pic.twitter.com/cgKmUYSJpe — Ezints (@ezints) February 27, 2023

Videos from the streets of Malatya appeared on social networks, showing buildings collapsing after another strong earthquake.

Earthquake in #Malatya: at the moment 1 person died, 69 were injured, according to the Turkish authorities.#TurkeyEarthquake pic.twitter.com/Xc8Wyjokkr — Karina Karapetyan (@KarinaKarapety8) February 27, 2023

Buildings collapsed like towers of cards, followed by a huge cloud of dust.



Some footage shows rubble along an entire street, many of which collapsed to the ground during the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6.

BREAKING After the 5.6 magnitude earthquake in #Malatya , Turkey heavily damaged buildings were demolished.



As a reminder, the earthquake that hit the east of Turkey today, that is, the Yeşilyurt district near the city of Malatya, had a magnitude of 5.6 degrees.



The earthquake was felt in Kahramanmaras, Adiyaman, Elazig and surrounding provinces. AFAD announced that there were destroyed buildings.

A powerful earthquake with a recorded magnitude of 5.6 struck Turkey; Malatya saw the collapse of numerous buildings.#MalatyaEarthquake #TurkeyEarthquake pic.twitter.com/9RBv8ueDYm — Aprajita Choudhary 🦋 (@aprajitanefes) February 27, 2023

The official of Yeşilyurt, Mehmet Çinar, announced that the father and daughter, who entered the house to collect things, remained under the rubble and that the search for them is underway.