World "I know who is going to kill Putin" VIDEO Source: Jutarnji list Monday, February 27, 2023 | 07:58

"I know who is going to kill Putin. Putin will eventually be killed by someone from the closest circle of close advisers," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



The documentary was released on Friday, on the anniversary of the war in Ukraine, and can be seen on the You Tube channel "Svit navyvorit".



The Ukrainian President predicts that at some point there will be "fragility" in Putin's leadership, which will encourage the Russian president's allies to turn against him.



"Then the carnivores will eat the carnivores. This is very important and they will need a reason to justify it. They will remember the words of Komarov, Zelensky... They will remember our words. They will find a way to kill both of them. Will they succeed? Yes. When? I don't know", said Zelensky.



In the same documentary, Zelensky showed the public where he lives and sleeps since the beginning of the war on February 24th last year, allowing television cameras to enter a makeshift accommodation with a single bed, desk, television and wardrobe.



Earlier in an interview with the German Der Spiegel, Zelensky said that Putin behaves like Hitler and that Ukraine, as well as other countries, will not forgive him for the crimes he committed.



Although Putin has a close circle of associates, in recent months information has surfaced about alleged frustrations among his aides, mainly due to heavy Russian losses on the battlefield and the slow progress of the Russian military on the battlefield. There was a recent rift between Yevgeny Prigozhin's Wagner group and the Russian military, after both sides were blamed for military failures in eastern Ukraine.



In December, the Washington Post reported that the Russian president's closest allies were growing frustrated with him, speculating that he had no idea what he was doing, having no firm plan for moving forward in Ukraine.