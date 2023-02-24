World Grief: More than 50,000... The death toll from the February 6 earthquake in Turkey and Syria has surpassed 50,000, after Turkey announced that more than 44,000 people had died. Source: Tanjug Friday, February 24, 2023 | 22:45 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

The data was announced by the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD), reports Reuters.



As announced, the number of victims of the earthquake in Turkey reached 44,218 tonight.



With the latest published data on the number of dead in Syria (5,914), the total number of deaths in the two countries has exceeded 50,000, according to the British agency.