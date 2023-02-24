World Moscow's message: Pushing back Poland's borders Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said today that the only way for Moscow to "ensure lasting peace" is to push its own borders as far as possible. Source: index.hr Friday, February 24, 2023 | 10:54 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that the only way for Moscow to ensure a lasting peace with Ukraine was to push back the borders of hostile states as far as possible, even if that meant the frontiers of NATO member Poland.



This is what Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel on the occasion of the anniversary of the beginning of the Russian military operation in Ukraine.



"It has been a year since the beginning of the special operation. It has been a year since our soldiers established order, peace and justice in our country and protected our people and destroyed the roots of neo-Nazism. Victory will be achieved. We all want it to happen as soon as possible. That day will come. We will return our territories and protect our people who suffered during the years of genocide and shelling," announced Medvedev, who is currently the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council.



Medvedev predicted that tough negotiations with Ukraine and the West would follow that would culminate in "some kind of agreement."



"After that, there will be negotiations, which, I'm sure, will be difficult and full of tensions. First of all, because the formal participants in the negotiations on the part of our enemies are one thing, and our leaders are something completely different. The decisions of the Kyiv regime, of course, will not be made by Zelensky, if he is alive, or someone from his clique. Decisions will be made from across the ocean. They will be brought by those who send weapons and money to Kyiv to keep the remnants of the Ukrainian economy alive," Medvedev said in a statement.



"That is why it is so important to achieve all the goals of the special military operation. To push back the borders that threaten our country as far as possible, even if they are the borders of Poland," Medvedev, Putin's ally, concluded.