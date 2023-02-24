World Secret task force formed; If it is so, Serbia will be drawn into the war with Russia NYT states that the USA intends to procure shells for Ukraine through an intermediary, and Serbia is among the countries where they will be looking for them. Source: index.hr Friday, February 24, 2023 | 08:45 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Libkos, File

In addition to Serbia, there are also Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as Romania and Bulgaria, the newspaper said, referring to confidential sources. It also points out that Ukraine has long relied on its armed forces and is now struggling to acquire Soviet-era ammunition for its weapons.



That's why they have to try to get ammunition in the "rural" regions of Eastern Europe, Index.hr reports, referring to the New York Times.



"Ukraine has long relied on Russian weapons for its armed forces. Now it is scrambling to get Soviet-era ammunition for those weapons, with the help of manufacturers even in rural corners of Eastern Europe", NYT informs.



"One year into the war, despite an influx of sophisticated Western arms, the Ukrainian military still relies primarily on weapons that fire Soviet-standard munitions".



"The United States and its NATO allies don’t produce those munitions, and the few countries outside Russia that do are mostly in the former Soviet orbit", the newspaper writes.



Furthermore, it is stated that because of this, Western countries are struggling to find alternative sources and are investing millions of dollars in workarounds, with which they would like to avoid political consequences and Russian retaliation against countries that have such ammunition.



As an example, it is stated that Bulgaria’s projected arms exports last year soared, exceeding $3 billion, around five times the sales abroad in 2019, according to government estimates from data gathered in October.



"Bulgaria is hardly the only country quietly contributing to Ukraine’s war effort. Luxembourg is supplying Ukraine with arms that originate in the Czech Republic. Brokers with cash from the United States are scouring factories in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Romania for shells. And Britain has formed a secret task force to arm Ukraine, according to a document The New York Times obtained and officials familiar with the task force’s work", says the document obtained by the New York Times, which published it.