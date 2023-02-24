World War - Day 365: The first year of the war is over, the second is just beginning The 365th day of the special military operation carried out by Russia in Ukraine has ended. The second year of the war began. Source: B92 Friday, February 24, 2023 | 08:36 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File

Parts of Ukraine will tighten security this week for the anniversary of the war, local officials say. Additional security measures will be implemented in Ukraine's Kherson region, the regional military administration announced.



Russia is ready for a counter-offensive in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as for the defense of Energodar by all means, the acting governor of the Zaporizhzhia region Yevgeny Balitsky told Sputnik.



Several cities in the east of Ukraine in the DNR, including the city of Mariupol, were hit yesterday by long-range rocket artillery of the Ukrainian army fired from multi-barreled HIMARS rockets.

Resolution adopted

Tonight, the United Nations General Assembly voted by a large majority to adopt a resolution calling for peace in Ukraine. With this resolution, which is not binding, the member states asked Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

EU support to Ukraine

EU member states today issued a joint statement on the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine saying that the European Union will continue to support Ukraine politically, economically, humanitarianly, financially and militarily, including rapid coordinated procurement from European industry.



"We will also support the reconstruction of Ukraine, for which we will seek to use frozen Russian assets in accordance with EU and international law. We will further increase collective pressure on Russia to end its war of aggression. To this end, we will adopt the tenth package of sanctions and take steps against those who are trying to bypass the EU measures," reads the statement, which adds that the EU supports "President Zelensky's peace formula".

Greece rejected Kyiv: S-300 is not going to Ukraine

Greece cannot afford to give away its Russian S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine, Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos said on Wednesday.