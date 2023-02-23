World "Russia is in serious danger of being torn apart?" The Minister of Defense of Russia, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, congratulated Russian soldiers on Defender of the Fatherland Day. Source: Sputnik Thursday, February 23, 2023 | 15:57 Tweet Share EPA/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO / POOL

He stated that today the country is in serious danger from the collective West.



According to his words, today the armed forces serve as a guarantee of national security and stable development of Russia.



"Our soldiers and officers protect what our grandfathers and great-grandfathers fought for. For them, the highest meaning of life has always been the well-being and safety of the homeland. And for us, their heirs, devotion to the motherland is the main value, reliable support for Russia's independence," Shoigu said during the ceremony in the Central Academic Theater of the Russian Army, dedicated to the Defender of the Fatherland Day.



Shoigu stated that the heroism and bravery of soldiers, as well as the power and glory of Russian weapons have always been an inseparable part of the greatness of the country. The victories of the Russian soldier, as the minister said, were always written in the history of the country, and the feat of the people in the Great Patriotic War will never be forgotten.



"Today, we are once again in serious danger. Using Ukraine, the collective West aims to dismember Russia, to take away its independence. Those attempts are doomed to failure," Shoigu said.



The Russian military minister also thanked everyone who is now on the front line.



"I sincerely thank those who are on the front line, who solve complex tasks of combat operations and risk their lives to fulfill their military duty," Shoigu said, and especially thanked the officers and personnel of military medical units and organizations.