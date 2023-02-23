World A twist of a twist - Negotiations on Ukraine underway Negotiations on the situation in Ukraine are ongoing in Geneva, Switzerland, announced the Swiss Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ignazio Cassis. Source: B92 Thursday, February 23, 2023 | 13:40 Tweet Share

Negotiations on the situation in Ukraine are ongoing in Geneva, Switzerland, announced the Swiss Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ignazio Cassis.



According to his words, those negotiations are being held in an atmosphere of "maximum discretion". However, he did not specify the details of the conversation.



"We always offer our good services, but it remains to be seen what both sides, both Russia and Ukraine, will do with it. Negotiations are being held in Geneva with the utmost discretion, although they are not being conducted at the highest level at the moment," Ignazio Cassis told "Le Temps", reports Sputnik.



Cassis pointed out that earlier Ukraine asked Switzerland to represent its interests in Russia. This request was rejected in Moscow.



"The Russian narrative is well known: it has announced that Switzerland has lost its neutrality, but at the same time it is using it as a neutral country," Cassis said.



Tomorrow marks exactly one year since the start of the "special military operation" in Ukraine, as the Russian side calls it, while the rest of the world simply calls it Russia's attack on Ukraine.



The final number of dead and wounded is currently impossible to estimate, as well as military losses, since the information war is also ongoing. In the previous two days, the world followed the speech of U.S. President Joseph Biden, who suddenly went to Kyiv, and a day later to Warsaw, as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin.



It was clear from the US President's speech that the West has no intention of allowing Russia to win this war, and from Vladimir Putin's speech it was clear that Russia has no intention of stopping the war, which it says it did not start but used armed force to prevent it.



At the same time, the war has exhausted those who help Ukraine, so it is becoming increasingly clear that it is no longer possible to produce as much ammunition as Ukraine needs.



Also, the war has left and is still leaving great economic consequences, mostly for Europe, which depended on Russian gas, and which is now absent due to the sanctions imposed on Russia.