World Warning: They will use nuclear weapons UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that there is a threat of Russia using nuclear weapons. Source: Tanjug Thursday, February 23, 2023 | 08:51

"We heard implied threats about the use of nuclear weapons. The so-called tactical use of nuclear weapons is totally unacceptable. It's high time we pulled back from that edge," Guterres said on Wednesday at a UN meeting to mark the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine, Reuters reported.



He assessed the Russian military operation in Ukraine as a violation of the UN Charter and international law.



The British agency says that since Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24 last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly hinted that Russia could use nuclear weapons if threatened.