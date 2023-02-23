World Chaos will ensue? "We will deploy Sarmat" Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that Moscow will maintain an increased focus on strengthening its nuclear power. Source: Tanjug Thursday, February 23, 2023 | 08:44 Tweet Share EPA/EFE/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS

"As before, we will pay increased attention to strengthening the nuclear triad," Putin said in an address on the occasion of today's national holiday of the Defender of the Fatherland, referring to nuclear missiles stationed on land, sea and in the air, reports Reuters.



Putin announced that Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles, which can carry multiple nuclear warheads, will be deployed for the first time this year.



"We will continue the serial production of the Kinzhal airborne hypersonic systems and begin mass deliveries of the Zircon sea-based hypersonic missiles," Putin said in a video address released by the Kremlin today.



He also stated that the share of modern weapons in the naval strategic nuclear forces will reach 100, with the deployment of the submarine "Emperor Alexander III" of the Borei-A class.



According to his words, three more cruisers of this type will join the fleet in the coming years, reports TASS.



In a video address, he congratulated "veterans, military and civilian personnel of the Armed Forces and all citizens of Russia" on today's holiday, the Kremlin press service announced.