World Turkey is completely devastated: Series of earthquakes as of this morning The ground in Turkey is still restless. As of this morning, it has shaken more than 50 times. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, February 22, 2023 | 12:59

In the last hour alone, 10 earthquakes were recorded.



The two strongest earthquakes were recorded at 10:00 a.m. our time, a 4-magnitude earthquake, and a 4.4-magnitude earthquake this morning.



Before dawn, a series of earthquakes ranging from 3.4 to 4.1 on the Richter scale was registered.



The number of victims of devastating earthquakes in Turkey and neighboring Syria has exceeded 47,000, and seismologists are continuously recording ground shaking.



Let us remind you that after the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes that hit Turkey 16 days ago, more than 7,000 aftershocks were recorded.