World Putin withdrew the decree; He's going after another country? On Tuesday, Russia's president revoked a 2012 decree that partially upheld Moldova's sovereignty.

The decree is about solving the future of Transnistria - a separatist region that borders Ukraine and where Russia keeps troops.



The decree, which included a Moldovan component, outlined Russia's foreign policy 11 years ago that assumed Moscow's closer relations with the EU and the US.



However, an order has now been issued canceling the 2012 document, which was published on the Kremlin's website and states that the decision was made to "ensure Russia's national interests in connection with the profound changes taking place in international relations," Index.hr claims.



The Moldovan president of the joint control commission in the security zone around Transnistria, Alexandru Flenchea, reacted immediately, saying that the cancellation does not mean that Putin is abandoning the notion of Moldovan sovereignty.



"The decree is a political document that implements the concept of Russia's foreign policy," Flenchea told Publika-TV. "Moldova and Russia have a fundamental political agreement that foresees mutual respect for the territorial integrity of our countries."



The Kremlin, however, announced that Russia's relations with Moldova, which last week approved a new pro-Western prime minister who promised to try to join the country to the EU, are very tense. Moscow has also accused Moldova of pursuing an anti-Russian agenda.



By the way, in a decree from 2012, Russia undertook to search for a way to solve the separatist issue "on the basis of respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and neutral status of the Republic of Moldova in determining the special status of Transnistria".