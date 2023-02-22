World "Wagner" present in the north of Kosovo and Metohija? KFOR announced Albin Kurti spoke about presence of the Russian groups "Wagner" and "Night Wolves" in the north of Kosovo, as 2 criminal groups that want to destabilize Kosovo. Source: Kosovo online Wednesday, February 22, 2023 | 08:43 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/ VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Kurti's claim was not confirmed by KFOR.



The NATO mission, whose primary goal is to maintain stability, says that there is no evidence of the presence of these two groups in the north of Kosovo, reports Reporters.



Commander of KFOR, Angelo Michele Ristuccia, said that KFOR is aware of the situation in Kosovo, including that in the north of the country.



He added that in addition to KFOR, 27 NATO allies are working to ensure peace and stability in Kosovo.



"First of all, let me say that it is our professional and moral duty to fully understand the situation. Let's give each phenomenon the appropriate dimension. Allow me to assure the entire population of Kosovo that we are fully informed about everything that is happening on the ground," Ristuccia said in an interview for Klan Kosova.



He stated that KFOR has "a clear picture of what is happening".



Kurti previously said that there are 48 operational bases around Kosovo, some of which are soldiers of "Wagner's" group, and others of "Night Wolves".



When asked if the presence of "notorious Russian groups" was registered, based on Prime Minister Kurti's statements, KFOR commander said that there is currently no evidence of this.



"At the moment, we have no evidence of what you mean. We have no information about it. But we are closely following the development of the situation," replied Ristuccia.



However, he did not deny "the existence of Serbian criminal groups", which he said that "the Kosovo police are doing a good job of disbanding them".