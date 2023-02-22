World "World War III has never been closer" World War III has never been closer, former US President Donald Trump said, according to "CNN". Source: Sputnik Wednesday, February 22, 2023 | 08:17 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/inv.amin baktash

According to him, incumbent U.S. President, Joe Biden, is pushing the world into war with his actions in support of Ukraine.



"If you look and understand what steps Biden is taking regarding Ukraine, you will see that he is systematically, but perhaps unconsciously, pushing us into what could soon turn into the Third World War," Trump wrote on the social network "Truth Social").



He also promised to "cleanse" the White House of all "warmongers and the last American globalists in the deep state, the Pentagon and the State Department."



"In America, we need to get rid of representatives of the corrupt establishment who have ruined every important foreign policy decision. This includes President Biden, who his people say has not made any good decisions in the context of other countries and wars," said Trump.



As he pointed out, while he was president, he rejected the "disastrous advice" of Washington generals, bureaucrats and "so-called diplomats" who only know how to drag the USA into a conflict, but not how to get out of it.



In this context, Trump remembered US Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland and many others like her "who are obsessed with pushing Ukraine into NATO".



"These people have been looking for a confrontation for a long time. Now we are teetering on the brink of the Third World War," Trump concluded.