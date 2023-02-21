World Biden told Putin: No, no and no! Never PHOTO/VIDEO President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, addressed the public from Warsaw, where he is marking one year since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. Source: B92 Tuesday, February 21, 2023 | 18:45 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Alastair Grant

"Thank you for welcoming me here in Poland, a year ago I was speaking in this same place, and then Vladimir Putin started a war," Biden said.



"A year ago, they said that Kyiv would fall, so I have to inform them that Kyiv is standing and free," he said.



Biden said that the USA was being tested, as was NATO and the whole world, unity against the enemy was being tested.



"Every democracy was tested when Russia attacked Ukraine"



The question they faced was whether to respond or look away.



He said a year later, we know the answer - the world did react and it won't go the other way.

"We stood up for democracy"

Biden further points out that almost a year has passed since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but makes it clear that "we stood up for democracy".



He adds that he had the honor to speak with Zelensky on Monday in Kyiv that he will "stand for all these things".



"Democracy was too strong for Putin," Biden continued.



"Autocrats understand only one word - no, no, no," he said.



Biden sent another message to Putin, warning him that "brutality will never break the will of the free."



He adds that "Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia" - which was met with applause from the audience.



Biden says more clearly that "free people refuse to live in a world of hopelessness and darkness."

NATO "more unified" as a result of the Russian invasion

The Russian leader ended up getting the natisation of Finland and Sweden, the US president says. He adds that NATO is "more united than ever".



Fear of the potential expansion of NATO was one of the reasons why Russia launched its invasion.



Biden says that while Putin thought the West would depend on Russian energy markets, they instead found other markets and worked together with the US to end dependence on Russian fossil fuels.



"He thought autocrats like him were tough and democratic leaders were weak, and then he got to know the iron will of the American people," Biden says.

Duda: Kyiv must win

Polish President Andrzej Duda spoke in front of the Royal Castle in Warsaw ahead of US President Biden's address.



Duda said that he believes that Russia will have to leave Ukrainian territory and that Kyiv must win the war.



He called on all European and NATO leaders to support Ukraine.



Biden's visit to Ukraine showed Kyiv that the free world is not afraid of anything, Duda added.