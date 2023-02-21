World CIA Director warned Zelensky? CIA Director William Burns reportedly warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Western military support for Ukraine could be reduced. Source: RT.rs Tuesday, February 21, 2023 | 16:11 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

According to the American portal "Politico", as reported by Russia Today Balkan, two months after the meeting with his Russian colleague Sergey Niryshkin in Ankara, in November last year, Burns had urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to make as much battlefield headway as quickly as he could, because the scale of military support could start falling off.



These claims, referring to two unnamed Ukrainian officials, are reported by the American portal "Politico" in an article entitled "The West still doesn’t know what winning looks like in Ukraine".



Burns’ warning came after predictions that the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Congress would soon set out to reduce support. Zelensky's adviser told Politico, Kyiv is worried that some in President Joe Biden’s administration would be happy to use Congress as an excuse to wind down military aid and encourage Ukraine to agree to pare down its war aims.



“I think both on Capitol Hill and in the administration, there are people who are looking to calibrate security assistance to incentivize the Ukrainians to cut some sort of deal, I’m afraid,” Zelensky's adviser said.



Of course, that may go against Biden’s promise during his surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday that the U.S. will continue to back Ukraine for “as long as it takes” — but without defined war aims, even that presidential pledge could be blown off course, the adviser confided.