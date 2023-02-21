World "Remember Yugoslavia. We didn't start the war. Look at the Holy Scriptures" Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses Russian Federal Parliament on the eve of the anniversary of the launch of the Russian special operation in Ukraine. Source: B92 Tuesday, February 21, 2023 | 15:35 Tweet Share Tanjug/Dmitry Astakhov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

"You know we did everything to solve that problem in a peaceful way, we were open to any peace scenario," Putin said. "But the West turned a blind eye to all the killings by the Kyiv regime and to all the terrorist actions in Donbas," he said.



"I want to point out that all this happened before the special operation, as well as the fact that Kyiv was supplied with weapons before the operation began."



"The behavior of the West, and you saw it in Yugoslavia, Syria... will never lift the shame of colonialism. They treat people in a way that suits them, they deceive people by telling them what they want to hear, telling them lies. We protect our interests and our position," Putin said.



"We are still very open to dialogue with the West, we stand for equal defense systems, we strongly oppose the expansion of NATO to the borders with Russia. And, I underline, no country in the world has as many military bases around the world as the USA has. They have them all over the world," said the Russian president, asking how they then advocate peace.



He pointed out that Ukraine started the war in Donbas, and that Russia used force to stop it.

The Americans let the genie out of the bottle

Tanjug/Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Because of the wars started by the USA, thousands of people died, millions became refugees. They are now trying to fix it, and no one has ever been held accountable for it. They hide behind democracy and freedom. They publicly insult countries and their leaders, while hiding corruption and their internal problems. But we see it, said Putin.



He added that the "anti-Russian policy" is a project that dates back to the 19th century, and the goal is to separate the territory of today's Ukraine from Russia. The West financed it and supported the 2014 coup, they even said how much money they invested in it.



"The symbols of Nazi Germany are placed on Ukrainian combat equipment. I'm surprised that no one notices that. Why? Because they don't care who they help against Russia. The most important thing for them is to wage war against us," Putin pointed out, saying that the plan was always the same - start a war in Europe with someone else's hands.



According to him, the West has been exhausting Ukraine for years, bringing its population to the brink of poverty. And so, as he says, they became the main financiers of the Kyiv regime.



"The more they send weapons to Ukraine, the more we will have to push back the danger from Russia's borders," he said.

Look at the Holy Scriptures

EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

He also says that the goal is to turn a local conflict into a global one. "We understand that, but they don't understand that they can't beat Russia," Putin said.



"They continue the information war against us, choose young people, destroy our culture... Look at what they are doing. Pedophilia is normal for them, they legalize same-sex marriages, families, basic values are destroyed... We in Russia value everyone's rights but look at the Holy Scriptures. "Marriage is the union of a man and a woman. Millions believe that they are leading to disaster. But that is their problem, we will protect our children from such degradation," says the Russian leader.



"Forgive them, Lord, they don't know what they are doing," Putin said.