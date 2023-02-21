World "The West threatens Belgrade" Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko spoke in an interview for "Vedomosti" about how and in what way the West threatens Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić. Source: B92 Tuesday, February 21, 2023 | 10:44 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ Marko Đoković

The Russian ambassador to Serbia pointed out that the threats are coming because Vucic refuses to join the anti-Russian sanctions.



"The West is threatening Belgrade with 'secondary sanctions' for refusing to join the sanctions against Russia. The EU and the US are trying to prove that Serbia, as a European candidate, must reconsider its foreign policy. (...) Specifically, the Serbs were told that as punishment they can block accession negotiations, limit their access to EU funds and suspend the visa-free regime. There are also threats about a possible reduction in Western investments," explained the Russian ambassador.



According to Ambassador Botsan-Kharchenko, such scenarios would be very painful for Serbia, because the country started at a good pace of economic development.