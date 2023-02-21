World War getting out of control? The 362nd day of the special military operation that Russia is conducting in Ukraine is underway. Source: B92 Tuesday, February 21, 2023 | 08:55 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov, File

The Pentagon confirmed that it is sending new military aid, after U.S. President Joseph Biden promised an additional half a billion dollars during a surprise visit.



Deputy President of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev announced that Biden received security guarantees before the unannounced visit to Kyiv, but did not specify who from the Russian side gave those guarantees.

Biden arrived in Warsaw

U.S. President Joseph Biden has arrived in Poland, where he will meet with numerous officials. In addition, Biden is scheduled to give a speech on the eve of the anniversary of the war in Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin is giving an important speech about Ukraine today

Foto: Profimedia

Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a State of the Nation Address today in front of both houses of the Russian Parliament. In his speech, he is expected to outline Russia's goals for the second year of its invasion of Ukraine. Russian regime media reports that Putin will inform the political and military elites about the situation with the "special military operation", as the Kremlin refers to the war in Ukraine.

Battles on the battlefield

Foto: Profimedia

Kyiv is trying to restore the partially blocked supply routes to Artyomovsk in Donbass, military expert, LNR retired Lt. Col. Andrey Marochko told Sputnik.



"In order to unblock the communication routes between the settlements of Artyomovsk and Chasovo Yar, motivated militants from the nationalist battalion 'Aidar' were sent to this region," said the interlocutor of the agency.