A new territorial defense is formed; It will consist of 150,000 members

President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, ordered the formation of a new volunteer territorial defense, which will have between 100,000 and 150,000 members.

Source: Tanjug
EPA-EFE Philipp Gueland/Ilustracija
"The situation is not easy. I have repeatedly stated that every man, and not only men, should at least know how to handle a weapon," Lukashenko said at a meeting of the Security Council of Belarus, reports Reuters.

According to the President of Belarus, a man should wield a weapon "to at least protect his family, his home, his piece of land and, if necessary, his country."

Minister of Defense of Belarus Viktor Khrenin specified that the new territorial defense will have between 100,000 and 150,000 volunteers. Ideally, these units would be present in every village and town in Belarus.

Lukashenko said the "Ukrainian experience" highlighted the need for additional defense forces. "The response to any act of aggression against Belarus will be quick, fierce and adequate," Lukashenko repeated.

In the report of the International Institute for Strategic Studies on the army of Belarus for the year 2022, it was stated that Minsk has about 48,000 soldiers and approximately 12,000 members of the border police, according to Reuters.

