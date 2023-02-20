World Biden left Kyiv after five hours VIDEO/PHOTO The U.S. President left Ukraine after spending 5 hours in Kyiv. Source: B92, Tanjug, Dnevnik.hr Monday, February 20, 2023 | 13:37 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool

Namely, U.S. President Joseph Biden arrived in Kyiv suddenly, because it was previously announced that he would visit Poland and give a speech there on the anniversary of the start of the war in Ukraine.



By visiting Kyiv, Biden actually sent a clear message of unwavering support for Ukraine, announcing not only a new military aid package worth $500 million but also new sanctions against Russia.



"As the world prepares to mark the first anniversary of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine, I am in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelensky and confirm unequivocal commitment to Ukrainian democracy, sovereignty and territorial integrity," Biden said.



"When Putin launched the invasion almost a year ago, he thought that Ukraine was weak, and that the West was divided. He thought that he would last longer than us. He was very wrong," said Biden.



The Chief of Staff of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, assessed that the US President's visit to Kyiv is strategic and that it resolves many issues.



"During today's visit of US President Joseph Biden to Kyiv, many issues are being resolved and the resolution of those that are pending will be accelerated," Yermak wrote on Telegram.



He pointed out that the common goal of Ukraine and the USA is the victory of Ukraine over Russia and the triumph of "Ukrainian soldiers and Western weapons". He expressed his gratitude to US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, with whom he worked during the planning of Biden's visit to Ukraine.



"The world stands with you," Biden said during his visit to Kyiv. Biden promised an additional half a billion dollars in US aid, as well as arms assistance.