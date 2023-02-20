World The end... "I don't think there are any more people we can save" Two weeks after the devastating earthquake in southeastern Turkey and northern Syria, rescuers are suspending their search for survivors. Source: BBC Monday, February 20, 2023 | 13:25 Tweet Share Tanug/AP Photo/Bernat Armangue

In the previous days, there were several miraculous rescues of people who were buried under the rubble for days and still managed to survive. However, hopes of anyone else being pulled out alive are now only theoretical.



In Turkey, the search has been suspended in nine of the eleven affected provinces - rescue operations are still being carried out only in Hatay and Kahranmarmaras.



"I don't think there are any more people we can save," said one of the AFAD members in Antakya, according to the Reuters news agency.



According to the latest data, more than 46,000 victims have died in the south of Turkey and in the border area in the north of Syria, but these countries have not yet announced how many more people are missing.



According to official data, 41,156 people have died in Turkey so far, and the latest data from Syria published at the end of last week is that more than 5,800 people have died.



More than 100,000 people were injured in Turkey, the BBC Turkish service reports.



Turkey's Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) announced that more than 6,000 aftershocks were recorded in government-declared "disaster zones" covering 11 provinces after the first devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake.



The World Health Organization estimates that around 26 million people need humanitarian aid across Turkey and Syria after the earthquake.



According to the Turkish government, 1.2 million people have been provided accommodation in student facilities, more than 206,000 tents have been erected, and 400,000 people have been evacuated from the affected areas.



The large-scale disaster began to take a psychological toll, according to the AFP news agency. In neighboring Syria, where a civil war has been raging for 12 years, the situation is even worse.



The Syrian government has agreed to open two more border crossings to allow the delivery of aid that is controlled by the opposition, the UN announced.



An emergency UN meeting was held to step up aid deliveries to rebel-held areas.



Dissatisfaction is growing among the international public because of the way in which aid is being sent to Syria.