World One wrong move by U.S. forces and the Pacific becomes a "shooting ground" Today, North Korea launched two more ballistic missiles off its east coast and thus presented a new threat to America due to military exercises in the Pacific. Source: nikkei/M.S. Monday, February 20, 2023 | 13:13 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ JEROME FAVRE/Ilustracija

The sister of Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Kim Yo-jong has warned U.S. forces to stop military exercises, saying that a "recluse nuclear state" could turn the Pacific into a "targeting range", the Nikkei reports.



The launches came just two days after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile into the sea off Japan's west coast, prompting the United States to hold joint air drills with South Korea and separately with Japan on Sunday.



North Korea's state media confirmed that the country fired two missiles from a multi-barrel rocket launcher, hitting targets 395 and 337 km away.



The 600 mm multi-barrel rocket launcher that fired the missile is a tactical nuclear weapon capable of destroying an enemy airfield, state news agency KCNA said.



Japan's Defense Ministry said the two missiles reached a maximum altitude of about 100 km and 50 km and fell outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.



Kim Yo-jong, sent a warning over the increased presence of U.S. strategic military forces after joint air exercises with its Asian allies over the weekend.



"Whether we turn the Pacific into a firing range depends solely on the moves of the US military," Kim Yo-jong said, according to KCNA.



Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tokyo has requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council over North Korea's latest missile launches.