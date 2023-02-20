Kyiv blocked, Biden arrived VIDEO/PHOTO
Kyiv is blocked, and after the news spread on social networks that U.S. President is arriving in the capital of Ukraine, the media reported that he has arrived.Source: B92, Dnevnik.hr
Namely, U.S. President Joseph Biden arrived in Kyiv suddenly, because it was previously announced that he would visit Poland on the anniversary of the start of the war in Ukraine and give a speech there.
Before Biden arrived, "strange lines" were seen in Kyiv, and the city was blocked. Air raid sirens were also sounded, after the announcement that a high-ranking official was arriving in the capital.
In Kyiv, Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and that meeting took place in the Mikhailovsky Cathedral in the center of the city, which has been closed to traffic since this morning.
"For a year, Kyiv survives, and Ukraine survives. Democracy survives," Biden told reporters briefly.
Meanwhile, an air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine.
Zelensky publishes official photo with President Biden in Kyiv.
"Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians", Zelensky wrote in his Telegram channel.
Joe Biden, the President of the United States 🇺🇸 is in Kyiv! pic.twitter.com/pIcHYk5A1B— Maria Drutska 🇺🇦 (@maria_drutska) February 20, 2023
Biden and Zelensky lay flowers in Kiev pic.twitter.com/GNZPMUnn1l— RT (@RT_com) February 20, 2023
Biden & Zelenskyy strolling through Kyiv as air raid sirens go off.— Doug Klain (@DougKlain) February 20, 2023
These visits to Kyiv have had profound impacts on other world leaders. Biden has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine, but it’ll be interesting to see how this firsthand look affects him. pic.twitter.com/CYAE0rkIT0