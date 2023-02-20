World Kyiv blocked, Biden arrived VIDEO/PHOTO Kyiv is blocked, and after the news spread on social networks that U.S. President is arriving in the capital of Ukraine, the media reported that he has arrived. Source: B92, Dnevnik.hr Monday, February 20, 2023 | 11:25 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool

Namely, U.S. President Joseph Biden arrived in Kyiv suddenly, because it was previously announced that he would visit Poland on the anniversary of the start of the war in Ukraine and give a speech there.



Before Biden arrived, "strange lines" were seen in Kyiv, and the city was blocked. Air raid sirens were also sounded, after the announcement that a high-ranking official was arriving in the capital.



In Kyiv, Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and that meeting took place in the Mikhailovsky Cathedral in the center of the city, which has been closed to traffic since this morning.



"For a year, Kyiv survives, and Ukraine survives. Democracy survives," Biden told reporters briefly.

Meanwhile, an air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine.



Zelensky publishes official photo with President Biden in Kyiv.



"Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians", Zelensky wrote in his Telegram channel.