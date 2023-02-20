World "The U.S. declared war" VIDEO Putin propagandist Igor Korotchenko said the U.S. declared war on Russia after media reports emerged that the White House had supported strikes on Crimea. Source: index.hr Monday, February 20, 2023 | 08:55 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Zsolt Czegledi HUNGARY OUT

A video of his television appearance was posted on Twitter by TheKremlinYap, an account that tracks Kremlin propaganda.



In a video posted on Saturday, Russian journalist Igor Korotchenko claimed the U.S. had crossed a red line by supporting the strikes.



Korotchenko's comments follow on from a previous statement made by the U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland.



"These are legitimate targets, Ukraine is targeting them and we support that," Nuland added. That's why Korotchenko accused the U.S. of crossing a red line.

"The U.S. is an enemy and a military adversary of Russia"

"After the U.S. crossed every imaginable and unimaginable red line, today the U.S. State Department actually announced that it was going to war with Russia. I assume that this is how we should interpret Nuland's statement. There is no need for halftones. The U.S. is an enemy of Russia, a military adversary", Korotchenko pointed out.



He added: "If it expects massive missile strikes on Russian territory to be carried out with their help, but as if by someone else's hands, then perhaps we can regard this as a casus belli (cause for war) and react accordingly."



Korotchenko said he wanted Russian officials to "give adequate, conceptual, doctrinal, and military responses to this audacious statement of the United States, and appropriate measures should be taken. What kind of measures? We shall see."