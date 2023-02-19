World "The EU is in conflict with Russia - Borrell acknowledged" "Head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, admitted that the European Union is involved in a conflict with Russia". Source: Sputnik Sunday, February 19, 2023 | 23:15 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

He also shared the responsibility for the future defeat of Kyiv in advance, according to Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the Committee on International Affairs of the State Duma.



"In fact, after German Minister of Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock, Borrell admitted that the EU was involved in an armed conflict with Russia, and also shared the responsibility for the future military defeat of Kyiv in advance and effectively legalized the spread of neo-Nazism in the European soil", wrote Slutsky on his Telegram.



According to him, the format of the Munich Conference is degenerating and turning into "another NATO anti-Russian bacchanalia."