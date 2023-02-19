World Army ready: NATO starts a conflict in Taiwan? After Ukraine, NATO intends to start a new armed conflict in Taiwan, as indicated by Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Munich. Source: Sputnik Sunday, February 19, 2023 | 23:48 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

"Almost a year has passed since the launch of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. NATO, led by the United States of America, is involved in a crisis that it started. However, the Alliance has already devised another one in Taiwan," the Global Times article states.



The newspaper writes that NATO, as an outdated alliance from the time of the Cold War, cannot exist without military conflicts. Therefore, the Alliance is increasing anxiety in Asia, preparing for the next conflict.



Washington hopes that NATO can expand its presence around the world and not just remain a transatlantic military organization. Based on that, the US should continue to escalate external threats, unite participating countries whose interests do not always coincide and force them to spend more on the military budget, Chinese military expert Song Zhongping explained to the newspaper.