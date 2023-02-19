World New strong earthquakes Turkey and Romania were again hit by strong earthquakes. Source: B92 Sunday, February 19, 2023 | 15:53 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), the ground shook first in Turkey.



An earthquake measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale was recorded in that country. The epicenter was only 11 kilometers from Malatya, which was already at the center of strong ground tremors.



Soon after, the earthquake was also registered in Romania.



With a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale, the earthquake hit the city of Targa Ziu, which is currently under the greatest threat.