Chaotic images: a real collapse. Everything stands still and it's not over PHOTO

Storm Otto over the North Sea caused disruption to rail traffic and ferry services in northern Denmark and southern Norway.

The Danish Meteorological Institute announced that hurricane-force winds can be expected.



The storm will move eastward over Sweden and the Baltic Sea, AP reported.



In Finland, authorities said they were also expecting rain and sleet and that there could be power outages over the weekend.



Ferries in the south of Norway are not operating, so a significant number of passengers and goods were affected by the storm.



Denmark was hit by stormy weather at the end of the holiday week, during which many people traveled.



Operators were forced to cancel train departures in most part of the country, and authorities advised drivers not to cross bridges in light vehicles.



Residents of high-rise buildings built in the late 1950s up to 13 stories high in a hilly neighborhood in Copenhagen were evacuated as a precaution.



The same storm hit Scotland and the north of England, with wind gusts of up to 130 kilometers per hour, and tens of thousands of homes were left without power.



Railway traffic has been suspended, and some flights have been cancelled.



Due to the overturned trucks, traffic on the main road connecting London with Scotland is interrupted.