World America angered the Russians again, there is no end Maria Zakharova stated that the U.S. State Department's recommendation to Americans to leave Russia because of the events in Ukraine is a provocation. Source: Sputnik Friday, February 17, 2023 | 11:49 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

"Another American provocation regarding the announcement of the State Department addressed to American citizens to refrain from traveling to Russia and Belarus and vice versa - to leave those countries if they are there. All those threats about the risk of arrest, about the risk of being exposed to harassment, extortion or detention, and that there is a possibility that the authorities will not inform the U.S. Embassy about it, are typical of the discriminatory treatment to which Russian citizens are exposed in the USA," said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova.



Earlier, the US Embassy in Russia called on its citizens, as well as persons with dual citizenship, to refrain from traveling to Russia due to "unforeseen consequences" of the conflict in Ukraine, and those who are presently in Russia were advised to leave the country immediately. According to the embassy, in Russia they can "be denied access to U.S. consular assistance, they could be mobilized them, prevented from leaving Russia and/or recruited for military service."