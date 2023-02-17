World 0

A new move has been made - the Russian army will never be the same again

The 359th day of the special military operation that Russia is conducting in Ukraine is underway.

Source: B92
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

Yesterday, Russia carried out a massive missile attack on key infrastructural and military targets across the country, Ukrainian officials announced.

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, on the eve of the anniversary of the war, stated in an interview with the BBC that the planned offensive by Moscow has already begun, and that the attacks are happening from several directions.

He ruled out the possibility of handing over part of his country to Russia as part of the peace agreement.

Lieutenant General Andrey Mordvichev became the commander of the Central Military District of the country, reports Sky News.

He replaced Lieutenant General Alexander Lapin, who was promoted to Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Ground Forces last month.

Last year, Lieutenant General Mordvichev led Russian troops in the attack on Mariupol.

