World Biden seriously angered the Russians, Serbia is the main "culprit" US President Joseph Biden's message to Serbia on the occasion of National Day and idea of holding Russia accountable for the events in Ukraine are hypocritical. Source: Sputnik Thursday, February 16, 2023 | 18:30

This was assessed by the Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev.



"We paid attention to the congratulatory message sent by the U.S. President to Serbia on the occasion of the National Day. In the congratulatory letter, Belgrade is hypocritically suggested to hold Russia accountable for the events in Ukraine and to support the Ukrainian people," said Patrushev.



At the same time, Biden kept silent about the fact that "Ukrainians are dying precisely because of the fault of the West and the USA, which caused the conflict between two brotherly nations," added Patrushev.



Let's recall that in his congratulatory message to the President of Serbia, which did not join the anti-Russian sanctions of the West, Biden said that together they should "call Russia to account" for the events in Ukraine.



The spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, said yesterday that she considers the congratulation of US President Joseph Biden to Serbia's President Aleksandar Vučić on the occasion of Serbia's Statehood Day presents an indecent and open attempt to bring the country under US influence.