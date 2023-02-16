World "You want war - you will get it" Volodymyr Zelensky is destroying Ukraine, after the end of the conflict no one will restore it, said the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko. Source: Sputnik Thursday, February 16, 2023 | 18:15 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/PAVEL BEDNYAKOV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

"You see, tomorrow a new acute issue will arise and the attention will be diverted there. They will forget Ukraine. It will take a hundred years (to rebuild the country). No one will help," he pointed out.



And if someone helps, the USA or the EU, they will manage the country with economic methods, the president warned.



"If Zelensky needs it, let him wage wars. However, ordinary people certainly don't need it - the head of state pointed out, adding that Ukrainian soldiers don't need it either. That's why I say we need to talk to the army there. Slowly, step by step, somehow we will come to an agreement," said the president.



"I hate war. And our Belarusians hate war. We don't want war. We want peace negotiations," he explained. "But you hold Ukrainian leader Zelensky and do not let him go to the negotiating table. That is my belief, many facts confirm it. So, you want war," said Lukashenko, addressing representatives of the Western media.



Lukashenko says there is a danger of an escalation of the conflict, during which conventional weapons are still used, but hypersonic and nuclear weapons can potentially be used.



"That's the danger. That's why we need to stop now, don't fool around and don't go to war," said the president of Belarus.