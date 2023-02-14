World Moscow warned: Kyiv is getting ready. The date set is February 22nd The Russian Joint Coordination Center for Humanitarian Response announced that Kyiv, "supported by the USA", is preparing a provocation. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, February 14, 2023 | 23:45 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

"Large-scale" provocation on the eve of the 11th special session of the UN General Assembly consists of accusing Russia of violating nuclear security during the war in Ukraine.



"The Kyiv regime, supported by the US and European countries, is preparing a major provocation to accuse Russia, ahead of the UN General Assembly session on February 22, of an alleged gross violation of nuclear security obligations during a special military operation," according to the Center's announcement, TASS reported.



A two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers began today in Brussels, where one of the main topics was Ukraine.



The USA and NATO announced that Ukraine needs to deliver weapons as soon as possible, due to the new Russian offensive, and added that there will be no delay in the delivery of military aid.



"Arms must be delivered to Ukraine urgently, because this is a crucial moment in the war," said US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he sees no signs that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for peace.



"We see the opposite, he is preparing for an even bigger war, new offensives and attacks," Stoltenberg said, according to Reuters.